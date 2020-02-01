Gemma McCaw return not enough as Black Sticks women fall in Pro League

Gemma McCaw has made a fairy-tale return to international hockey, despite the Black Sticks women falling to a 2-1 defeat against Belgium in the FIH Pro League.

Returning to the black dress after two and a half years away, McCaw scored the equalising goal for the Black Sticks Women, as they took on Belgium in the Pro League in Auckland.

Speaking to 1 NEWS afterwards, McCaw says she had mixed feelings on her anticipated comeback.

"Obviously it was a huge honour to run out, and I enjoyed that moment, but not getting the win is really disappointing for the team," McCaw said.

"We created a lot of opportunities but didn't finish them off, the Belgians were quite clinical in their circle.

"I didn't think a year ago that I'd be standing here, but anything's possible.