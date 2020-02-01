Gemma McCaw return not enough as Black Sticks women fall in Pro League

Gemma McCaw has made a fairy-tale return to international hockey, despite the Black Sticks women falling to a 2-1 defeat against Belgium in the FIH Pro League.
Returning to the black dress after two and a half years away, McCaw scored the equalising goal for the Black Sticks Women, as they took on Belgium in the Pro League in Auckland.
Speaking to 1 NEWS afterwards, McCaw says she had mixed feelings on her anticipated comeback.
"Obviously it was a huge honour to run out, and I enjoyed that moment, but not getting the win is really disappointing for the team," McCaw said.
"We created a lot of opportunities but didn't finish them off, the Belgians were quite clinical in their circle.
"I didn't think a year ago that I'd be standing here, but anything's possible.
"I've had amazing family support, so that's really helped me. I'm just proud to be back in the team and doing what I love with an amazing bunch of women."