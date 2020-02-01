TODAY |

Gemma McCaw return not enough as Black Sticks women fall in Pro League

Source:  1 NEWS

Gemma McCaw has made a fairy-tale return to international hockey, despite the Black Sticks women falling to a 2-1 defeat against Belgium in the FIH Pro League.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The returning striker scored New Zealand's only goal in their 2-1 loss to Belgium. Source: 1 NEWS/Spark Sport

Returning to the black dress after two and a half years away, McCaw scored the equalising goal for the Black Sticks Women, as they took on Belgium in the Pro League in Auckland.

Speaking to 1 NEWS afterwards, McCaw says she had mixed feelings on her anticipated comeback.

"Obviously it was a huge honour to run out, and I enjoyed that moment, but not getting the win is really disappointing for the team," McCaw said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

McCaw has returned to international hockey after a two year absence. Source: 1 NEWS

"We created a lot of opportunities but didn't finish them off, the Belgians were quite clinical in their circle.

"I didn't think a year ago that I'd be standing here, but anything's possible.

"I've had amazing family support, so that's really helped me. I'm just proud to be back in the team and doing what I love with an amazing bunch of women."

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Gemma McCaw return not enough as Black Sticks women fall in Pro League
2
Calls for ICC to change laws after another controversial Mankad runout in the under-19 World Cup
3
'Continue his legacy' – LeBron James makes emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant
4
George Burgess cops brutal Super League welcoming, flattened by Tongan wrecking ball Ben Murdoch-Masila
5
Early start to Super Rugby is 'dangerous' for players says Brumbies coach after scorcher against reds
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:57

NZ's top Laser sailors in three way shootout for Olympic spot

Japan's Sapporo becomes first city to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

World indoor athletics champs postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak

Kiwi kayaker Luuka Jones making changes in build up to Tokyo 2020