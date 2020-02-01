Gemma McCaw earns 250th Black Sticks cap with mixed emotions after coach dies on same day as milestone

Gemma McCaw collected her 250th cap for the Black Sticks over the weekend but the historic milestone came with mixed emotions as she and the team mourned the death of one of their coaches.

Black Sticks women's Gemma McCaw celebrates scoring. Source: Photosport

Strength and conditioning coach Brad Conza died on Sunday - the same day the Black Sticks played and lost to Great Britain while McCaw collected her 250th cap.

Last night, the veteran striker tied Conza to her milestone in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Yesterday was also a very sad day for our Black Sticks family as we lost a very special man, Brad Conza," she wrote.

"He lit up every room with his smile and he had the most infectious laugh and was the kindest person I've ever met."

Conza had worked with the Black Sticks for a decade and also spent time with the Football Ferns. The Black Sticks women won Commonwealth Games medals [including the 2018 gold], finished fourth at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and climbed to third in the world rankings while he was part of the management.

Brad Conza. Source: Photosport

Conza was meant to play a role again this year at the Tokyo Olympics before his death.

On her milestone, McCaw thanked those for supporting her throughout her journey which most recently included a remarkable return to the sport last year after giving birth to her and husband Richie's daughter, Charlotte.

Your playlist will load after this ad

McCaw took time to thank the former All Blacks captain for his role in her return to international hockey.

"Thank you for supporting me, being patient and giving me the encouragement I needed to get back out there. I feel I can give anything a go with you by my side."

Your playlist will load after this ad

McCaw also reflected on other parts of her journey to Sunday's milestone, starting right at the beginning.

"As a little girl, with my eyes glued to the TV watching the Olympics, I dreamed of one day becoming a Black Stick," she said.

"I was fortunate enough to play my first test for the team I looked up to so much in 2008 and yesterday, 12 years later I got to play my 250th.

"I've realised sport is what we do, it's not who we are. It doesn't define us but it helps shape us in so many ways. It's not just where you are going, but who's by your side that counts.

"I'll never forget the people I've played alongside, the places I've been and the memories I've made. I've learnt so many things over the years through the highs and lows and am grateful each day for this journey."

One of those people being Conza, who McCaw says will remain with her and the team moving forward.