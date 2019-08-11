TODAY |

Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament

Former Black Stick Gemma McCaw has taken a stand against a person on the sidelines who "ridiculed" her during her National Hockey League return last night.

McCaw, who earned 246 caps for the Black Sticks before hanging up her boots, came out of retirement last month following the birth of her daughter, Charlotte, last December.

But the return with Midlands for the National Hockey League wasn't a positive experience with McCaw taking to social media to call out an unnamed man for his behaviour last night.

"To the man who ridiculed me from the sideline tonight, I just want you to know I am a new mum coming back from having a baby 9 months ago," McCaw began.

"I probably didn't think I would be lining up for NHL, nearly 15 years since playing my first ever tournament but I'm here. And I'm giving it my absolute best."

The post came after Midlands failed to qualify for the tournament's final four due to their penalty shootout loss to Central.

"Sometimes sport doesn't believe in fairy tales," McCaw continued in her post.

"It didn't go our way tonight but I'm very proud of the way our team played with so much heart.

"A big thank you to everyone in my corner for helping me get back to play the game I love. It's because of you I get to do this."

McCaw accompanied her message with a speech by former US President Theodore Roosevelt which talks about the work of "the man in the arena" in contrast to the critics outside it.

Gemma McCaw addresses an unnamed man who "ridiculed" her during her NHL return. Source: gemflynn / Instagram
