Gate's Olympics over after crash in bronze medal race

New Zealand cyclist Aaron Gate will be replaced in the Olympic team in Tokyo after he was injured during the bronze medal race of the men’s team pursuit last night.

Cycling New Zealand said in a statement today Gate suffered a fracture of the clavicle and bruising.

He was taken to hospital for testing and treatment but is now back in the Olympic Cycling Village.

CNZ said Gate’s place in today’s four-discipline omnium event will be taken by teammate and 2019 omnium world champion, Campbell Stewart.

Aaron Gate reacts after crashing during the men's team pursuit bronze medal race against Australia. Source: Associated Press

Campbell will now be joined by Points Race World Champion, Corbin Strong for the two-person team for the Madison on Saturday.

Gate crashed after touching wheels with the rider in front of him as New Zealand led Australia in the bronze medal race with less than half the event to go.