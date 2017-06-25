Game on! Spithill talks it up after Oracle breaks duck but unflappable Burling still super confident in Team NZ

Re-live all the action from another drama-filled America's Cup day of racing between Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA from Bermuda's Great Sound.

7.57am

Alright, we've got more reaction to come on our website and Facebook pages as our team in Bermuda, Abby Scott and Rebecca Wright, do the rounds one-on-one with Team NZ, but for now that concludes today's LIVE coverage. Thanks for tuning in, overall a pretty good day for Team NZ with one win, and allaying fears that Oracle, despite their one win today, might suddenly become unbeatable.

It's not going to happen but a massive day is in store tomorrow, with Oracle able to potentially close to within 4-3 with two wins, but on the other hand, NZ could go to the brink at 6-1 with two wins. NZ would surely settle for another split and a 5-2 lead.

It's all to play for and we'll be back again tomorrow at 5am, for races seven and eight of the America's Cup match. Have a good day, so long.

7.15am

The press conference ends with Burling taking questions about the pressure Team NZ might be under now, with Oracle up to speed. But the Kiwi skipper is having none of it, he's glad Oracle are providing a greater challenge, he says it's a great challenge to his guys but says they (NZ) are sailing well, the boat is quick and he couldn't be happier.

NZ dunked it three times in the last race today but Burling brushes off the question, saying that's all part of it. The press conference has wrapped up. Which team is the happier?Probably USA but NZ got a split today and they've now seen the new and improved Oracle and there probably isn't anything there to worry them too much. That's certainly the impression they're giving.

7.10am

Jimmy Spithill is asked if he considered handing over the reins furing the off-week, it draws a wry chuckle from Spithill, at the suggestion that at 37 he might too too old for this type of racing.

He tries to brush if off, but that stung a bit.

7.07am

Burling: "We're really happy with the lead we've got and we're just really looking forward to the battle".

"We definitely sail like we didn't sail overly well today ...that's yacht racing."

6.57am

Both skippers are at the press conference now. Watch it LIVE.

6.55am

Alright, so if you're just waking up the news is that NZ lead the America's Cup Match 4-1, with the teams splitting today's races.

NZ blew out Oracle in race one by 2.04, but lost today's second race with a mistake at gate five when they had the lead.

As far as boat changes are concerned Oracle were significantly faster - not quicker than NZ, but as quick, turning both races into battle of crew work and on-water decision making.

NZ will have to fight for these last three wins, but as it stands, a 4-1 lead is pretty healthy.

There's two more races tomorrow. We're just waiting for both skippers to begin their post race press conference. Will bring you that shortly.

6.24am

Upbeat Peter Burling says Team NZ sailed well and he's really pleased, he never expected a sweep. The numbers show both boats pretty well matched in speed, like today's first race. It's all about crew work and decisions on the water now. And one thing is for sure, NZ are going to have to fight for these last three wins.

6.18am

Oracle wins. Well done to them, NZ let slip a late lead at gate five and that was that, the margin11 seconds after NZ had led by six seconds at gate four.

6.15am

NZ trail by 150 metres after that poor gate five turn, NZ now well behind on leg six, NZ with better wind here, but Oracle are on the final leg, with the lead and should win.

6.13am

Pressure on Burling here, Spithill coming hard, Oracle ask for the penalty but no penalty. But they tack more smoothly at gate five and with better speed, they've taken the lead.

6.11am

Burling fully engaged here, looking around for the wind and NZ look to have the slimest of leads. Burling is getting the angles right here, and NZ leads.

6.09am

It's all on here. NZ cut USA's lead to five seconds at gate four and head off down leg five with better speed. NZ still two knots faster. Nothing in it.

6.07am

The cycle grinders are going hard here and NZ have a huge wind gain here on the right of the course, at 31 knots, Oracle at 26knots, on leg four.

6.05am

Heading towards gate three, NZ with better wind but "a bit sticky" in a couple of gybes so far in race three, NZ have closed this up but Oracle still with a decisive lead of 12 seconds at gate three, as the teams split off in different directions seeking better wind.

6.02am

Oracle pass first in a leg three tacking duel and they have a significant lead here.

6.00am

Oracle clearly have a fast boat here, but it lacks stability and, as they wobble on their foils, NZ takes advantage to catch-up and this is pretty much neck-and-neck as the teams split off. Who has better wind? It's Oracle, on leg three.

5.57am

Here we go, a minute until the start. NZ leads Burling towards the line, NZ with a good line but USA gets on the foils first and Spithill should be able to get around the outside and they round gate one first, for the first time in this finals.

5.53am

Here we go, just in the pre-start for race six now.

5.38am

The final margin, two minutes, four seconds and Burling pretty relaxed, says the five days off gave them time to work on their crew work and he's happy with the boat. Spithill responds, says "the boat's going well" but he sounds despondent. He says his team will keep fighting. But it's 4-0 to Team NZ, with one more race today, in around 15 minutes time, and two races tomorrow. It could...it could ...be over all over tomorrow. This next race will tell the story.

5.31am

Down leg six now, NZ on the final leg and sailing for home. USA down to seven knots, in a world of pain. And that's it, NZ win race five, take a 4-0 lead in the race to seven wins.

5.27am

Boat speed hasn't played a huge factor here, both pretty similar but NZ have blown them out with crew work. NZ will win this race, they have a lead of around 700 metres and Burling looks in total control, and another lovely tack from NZ, sailing three knots quicker up leg five.

5.25am

Mistakes are killing Oracle. NZ out to nearly a minute lead at gate four, 57 seconds the margin.

5.23am

Concern on the face of Spithill, NZ sailing higher at 30 knots, Oracle at 28, and NZ out by nearly 500 metres. Oracle with an awful gybe and NZ are sailing off into the distance here.

5.20am

The last tack on leg three, NZ now in control and can Oracle catch them? They round gate three first, NZ are starting to blow this lead out here, the lead up to 26 seconds. This race is starting to take a familiar shape.

5.18am

This is tight. It's a real tacking duel. And USA has been penalised - AGAIN! They tacked too close to NZ and the Kiwis are back in front and now with a significant lead, still on leg three.

5.17am

Oracle have worked hard to lighten their boat this week and it's paying off. Their boat is quick, and they take the lead on leg three.

5.15am

NZ at 40 knots, have a 100 % win rate when rounding the first mark in the lead. That goes right back to the round robin in qualifying.

Not a ton in it, five seconds around gate two.

5.12am

Wow, Spithill goes to early and a penalty on Oracle and NZ will round gate one first.

5.10am

Both teams in the pre-start. Oracle look quicker already. Spithill has been doing pre-start after pre-start in the lay days, will it pay off?

5.08am

Jimmy Spithill hurt his wrist in training yesterday, but he's okay. He says they've taken a lot of stuff off their boat and made big changes, what kind of difference have they made? This is going to be fascinating, the first few minutes, to get a comparison of speed after the five days break.

Burling, calm and cool, says Team NZ are ready.

The wind has picked up and it's blowing in the opposite direction to the first four races last weekend.

4.57am

Morning everyone, the news from Bermuda is very light winds and we might be struggling for a start today. There is a provision for three races per day if we can't get going today. All will be revealed in just a few minutes. Two races scheduled with the first to go at 5.12am.



PRE RACING

After a five day interval since Team New Zealand took a 3-0 lead, Oracle have been working around the clock to get their boat ready to launch a San Francisco-like comeback to try and retain their crown.

Team New Zealand on the other hand, appear to be relaxed about their chances going into the remainder of the regatta.

Peter Burling and his crew have sailed flawlessly so far to have won four from four against Oracle in the finals series, meaning two perfect days can see them reclaim the Auld Mug.

Both sides have experimented with their boats over the break from racing, it's now time to see whether or not it's Burling or Jimmy Spithill who can see their side over the line.

Schedule