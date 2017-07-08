'A game of chess played by violent moving parts' - Former Lions player predicts last Test will be 'absolutely insane'

Tonights final Lions Test match is set to be "absolutely insane", says former English and Lions player Will Greenwood.

Greenwood was part of the 2003 Rugby World Cup winning English squad and played in the 2005 Lions Tour.

"As a sports fan tonight, we're lucky enough to be the ones that are here. There's no doubt tonight it'll be insane. Absolutely insane."



"Who spends all their money, to come half way around the world? Sports fans do."

However he was realistic about the Lions' chances this evening in Auckland.

"For all our enthusiasm and all our joviality about wanting [the Lions] to win, you're the best team in the world. You don't lose two at home."