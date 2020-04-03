Fungi taking hold on some sport turfs under Covid-19 lockdown

A request to allow lockdown groundskeeping at top sports facilities is likely to go before government ministers within the next week - but it could see small sports clubs and schools missing out.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By Katie Todd for rnz.co.nz

After two weeks sitting untouched, fungal diseases are starting take hold of some sports turfs and wreak thousands of dollars of damage.

New Zealand Golf, Bowls New Zealand and Sport New Zealand have all made submissions to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, asking for the existing maintenance ban to be eased.

Bowls New Zealand chief executive Mark Cameron said he was under no illusion bowling was not an essential service, but allowing one person to do one weekly spray and mow of bowling greens could make all the difference.

"If you get disease into greens then you're up for significant repair costs.

"That can amount anywhere from $5000 to $10,000 up to $30,000 to $50,000 if you have to do a big rebuild. So when you've got 500 bowl clubs and it's $5000, that's $2.5 million, and that's just a basic repair. As the days go by, it's going to be bigger," he said.

However, it's unlikely all those 500 bowling clubs would get the exemptions they want, or school cricket pitches or local golf clubs.

RNZ understands the government would only provide an exemption to major sports stadiums and golf courses used for high level national and international events.

It may be the difference between major scheduled tournaments going ahead later in the year, rather than being cancelled.

But New Zealand Golf Course Superintendents Association president Steve Hodson said differentiating between clubs could stir up a lot of anxiety.

"A guy at the bottom of the South Island may be running the course by himself, but feel as passionate about his little area, and as responsible, as perhaps Eden Park and they might have fifteen or twenty staff," he said.

"I really wouldn't like to see that dispensation given solely for bigger outfits."

Turftech looks after a number of school sports grounds in the Upper North Island, like Auckland Grammar and Hamilton Boys High, and owner Rob Briscoe said this was usually their busiest time of the year.

He said staff would usually be seeding and preparing the grounds for winter, but there were now some "pretty critical issues".

"For instance we look after a number of schools that play cricket.

"It's the end of the cricket season now, and this is the time we do a lot of work on cricket wickets. If we can't do it we can't prepare the cricket wicket, and if we can't do that there will be no cricket next season, and now that is a serious implication," he said.

If groundskeepers weren't allowed on site at schools, Rob Briscoe said it would take at least a month after the lockdown to get the grounds in shape.

"Speaking to one of our principals, he's concerned that if the grass gets really long, the next thing will be graffiti on budding and security will be an issue, because it will look unkempt. and that's not what we want our schools looking like," he said.

New Zealand Golf chief executive Dean Murphy said the playing field was already uneven.

"Some sectors have been granted exemptions. We're aware that Auckland Council currently are maintaining their parks and reserves. So it's very difficult for our golf clubs to look at turf outside their front door when they're not allowed to maintain their own facility," he said.

The request to lift the turf maintenance ban is likely to go before ministers within the next week.