French runner knocks drinks from table during scorching Olympic marathon

A French runner appears not to have got the memo about the Olympic spirit after he was filmed knocking over drinks at a hydration station before grabbing one for himself.

Footage of Morhad Amdouni's antics have been widely condemned given the marathon, won by Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, was run in temperatures close to 30 degrees and 80 per cent humidity levels.

The incident came 28km in.

Not all were convinced Amdouni's actions were deliberate, however.

"I think it is pretty hard to grab those drinks," said former Australian Olympian Tamsyn Manou. "But it's not helpful to the athletes behind him," she said.