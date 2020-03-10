Fremantle Dockers AFL player sent for precautionary coronavirus test

A Fremantle Dockers player has been sent in for a precautionary coronavirus test after coming down with flu-like symptoms.

The unnamed player had contact with a friend who had been in China earlier this year.

According to the player, the friend underwent a 14-day isolation period after returning from China, during which he suffered no flu-like symptoms.

The friend then travelled to Perth to visit the Dockers player.

"The player reported to club medical staff (on Monday) that he was suffering flu-like symptoms," the club said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure and despite the fact that the friend had reported no flu-like symptoms, the player was immediately sent for testing and isolated.

"The test results are expected to take 24-48 hours. The club will provide a further update when more information becomes available."

Dockers captain Nat Fyfe says he learned of the incident late on Monday night and expects the incident to be the start of something much bigger in 2020.

"We're not identifying the player," Fyfe told SEN.

"All of the usual precautionary measures have been taken. It's very low risk, but given how serious this virus is we're stepping through the process.

"This incident only came to light late last night, I haven't spoken to any players about it specifically. The phone has been running hot and there may still be a bit to come

"I'm not sure what protocols the AFL will step us through.

"This is the start, potentially, of something much bigger later this year because this thing doesn't look like stopping or slowing down any time soon.

"I've been told at the moment not to worry too much, but to watch it with caution and notice."

The outbreak of the virus is causing havoc on sport fixtures around the world.