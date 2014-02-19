 

Freeskier Jossi Wells pulls out of Winter Olympics with injury

Injury has forced slopestyle freeskier Jossi Wells out of New Zealand's team to the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang next month.

Jossi Wells competes at the Sochi Winter Olympics

Wells, 27, had been provisionally selected after tearing his patella tendon in June last year.

He underwent a thorough rehabilitation programme in New Zealand pre-Christmas, and was back on snow in late December.

But Wells's return to snow showed his knee wasn't ready for the loading required to compete and meet his high standards at Olympic level.

In conjunction with the Snow Sports NZ medical team, Wells says he has made made the decision to withdraw from the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

"I'm devastated to have had to come to this decision. I gave this rehabilitation everything I had and unfortunately it has just come down to timing," he said in a statement.

"I'd like to thank Snow Sports NZ and the NZOC for their amazing support during this rehabilitation, it truly means the world to me to have such a great team in my corner."

Wells's withdrawal has reduced the Kiwi team to 10 as it stands, although additional freeski and snowboard athletes, as well as athletes from speed skating, skeleton and alpine ski, are still vying for inclusion.

