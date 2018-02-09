 

Freeskier Beau-James Wells named NZ flag bearer at Winter Olympics

Beau-James Wells has been named New Zealand's flag bearer for the XXIII Olympic Winter Games held in PyeongChang in South Korea.

COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO - DECEMBER 06: Beau-James Wells of New Zealand competes in a qualifying round of the FIS Freeski World Cup 2018 Men's Halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on December 6, 2017 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Beau-James Wells of New Zealand competes in a qualifying round of the FIS Freeski World Cup 2018 Men's Halfpipe during the US Grand Prix in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Source: Getty

Wells, 22, is a freeski Olympian and was today announced the flag bearer by Chef de Mission Pete Wardell.

"It is my great honour to name Beau-James Wells as flag bearer,” said Wardell, Chef de Mission of the New Zealand Olympic team.

"Beau-James is an inspiring athlete who has been at the forefront of freesking in New Zealand. He did us proud in Sochi with a sixth place in the halfpipe while he was still a teenager and competing at his first Olympic Games."

The opening ceremony begins tonight at 11.50pm (NZ time) at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium.

New Zealand will be marching in seventh place in the opening ceremony with the Korean alphabet putting New Zealand in seventh spot behind Norway.

