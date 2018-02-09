Freeskier Beau-James Wells named NZ flag bearer at Winter Olympics

Beau-James Wells has been named New Zealand's flag bearer for the XXIII Olympic Winter Games held in PyeongChang in South Korea.

Beau-James Wells of New Zealand competes in a qualifying round of the FIS Freeski World Cup 2018 Men's Halfpipe during the US Grand Prix in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Source: Getty

Wells, 22, is a freeski Olympian and was today announced the flag bearer by Chef de Mission Pete Wardell.

"It is my great honour to name Beau-James Wells as flag bearer,” said Wardell, Chef de Mission of the New Zealand Olympic team.



"Beau-James is an inspiring athlete who has been at the forefront of freesking in New Zealand. He did us proud in Sochi with a sixth place in the halfpipe while he was still a teenager and competing at his first Olympic Games."

The opening ceremony begins tonight at 11.50pm (NZ time) at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium.