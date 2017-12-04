 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Francis Ngannou annihilates Alistair Overeem with devastating left uppercut in first round KO win at UFC218

share

Source:

Associated Press

Heavyweight Francis Ngannou knocked out Alistair Overeem (43-16) with a left hook, and as the division's top contender lay on his back motionless, a right fist made sure he was finished for the night at yesterday's UFC218.

Ngannou needed just over 100 seconds to find his opening - and he didn't disappoint.
Source: SKY

"That's as impressive of a heavyweight knockout as you'll ever see," UFC President Dana White said.

Ngannou (11-1) set himself up to get a shot against champion Stipe Miocic, a matchup White said will happen soon, by improving to 6-0 in UFC without a fight going to the judges.

"I'm ready for that," said Ngannou, who is from Cameroon. "Ready as ever."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:10
1
The Kiwi forward is having a close shave to raise $100,000 for the charity of his good mate Kevin Carr with pancreatic cancer.

All Black Sam Whitelock 'feeling lighter already' after shaving famous shaggy locks to raise $100K for friend with terminal cancer

2
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

00:20
3
Ngannou needed just over 100 seconds to find his opening - and he didn't disappoint.

Francis Ngannou annihilates Alistair Overeem with devastating left uppercut in first round KO win at UFC218

00:30
4
Steve Smith's mindgames did the trick once again as he got opener Mark Stoneman two overs before the Day Two's end.

England lose early wicket after throwing away appeal on plumb LBW late on second day

00:20
5
Charges were placed to bring down the upper level of the Silverdome in Detroit – it’s not clear what exactly went wrong.

Watch: Whoops! Demolition explosives fail to bring down US stadium

00:15
The search for Emma, 20, was suspended yesterday due to soaring temperatures.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie to resume this morning

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.


00:50
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

02:23

Watch: 'There will be no more sitting on the couch' – Shane Jones goes full throttle on work-for-the-dole scheme

The Regional Economic Development Minister says there will be four projects announced before Christmas.

01:58
A fire has ripped through a West Auckland primary school overnight, and police say the movement of the fire was unusual.

'It appears suspicious' – Police investigating blaze at West Auckland primary school as deliberate

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School around 4.30am today, as a blaze ripped through a classroom.


00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 