Francis Ngannou annihilates Alistair Overeem with devastating left uppercut in first round KO win at UFC218

Heavyweight Francis Ngannou knocked out Alistair Overeem (43-16) with a left hook, and as the division's top contender lay on his back motionless, a right fist made sure he was finished for the night at yesterday's UFC218.

"That's as impressive of a heavyweight knockout as you'll ever see," UFC President Dana White said.

Ngannou (11-1) set himself up to get a shot against champion Stipe Miocic, a matchup White said will happen soon, by improving to 6-0 in UFC without a fight going to the judges.