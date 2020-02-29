TODAY |

Fractured spine to world champion - the remarkable comeback of Corbin Strong

Source:  Associated Press

Corbin Strong was laid up in a back brace two years ago, stitches holding together a gaping wound in his leg.

Corbin Strong, 19, took out the points race in Berlin. Source: SKY

He had been training on a back road when a car crash knocked him out of cycling for two months.

This morning, the 19-year-old New Zealander was standing on the top step of the world championships podium.

Strong lapped the field early in the points race on Day Three of the track cycling worlds at the Berlin Velodrome, then maintained his lead with crucial points in the intermediate sprints.

He capped his dominant ride by shaking loose with Sebastian Mora and Victor Manakov to lap the field again just before the end of the race to win the gold medal.

“I can't wait to call my parents and talk to my brother and sister. It's pretty special for me,” said Strong, who already had won a silver medal as part of the Kiwis pursuit team.

“They're all watching. I come from a small town at the bottom of New Zealand and everybody is just going to be so happy for me.”

Mora took his second consecutive silver medal for Spain while Roy Eefting of the Netherlands earned bronze.

