Fourth Kiwi confirmed for UFC 243 as Brad Riddell given chance to debut

Another Kiwi mixed martial arts fighter has reportedly been added to the fight card for UFC243 in Melbourne next month with Brad Riddell set to make his UFC debut.

The New Zealand Herald reported this morning Brad Riddell will face off with Australian UFC debutant Jamie Mullarkey after Riddell was signed to a fight earlier this month with no opponent confirmed.

"For six or seven months I was trying to find a fight and it was a mission; no one was putting their hand up," Riddell told the New Zealand Herald.

"They were making excuses. They'd say I didn't have enough MMA experience – but I've had more fights than I've had hot meals. Now that I'm on the platform, now they want to put their hand up because they'll be seen.

"I was always there, willing to fight anybody."

But Riddell now gets his chance after Mullarkey called him out on social media.

The 27-year-old becomes the fourth Kiwi - along with Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker and Luke Jumeau - to be named on the card.

Adesanya headlines the October 6 event as he faces off with Australia's Robert Whittaker to find the undisputed middleweight champion.

UFC243 fight card

Middleweight championship: Israel Adesanya v Robert Whittaker
Lightweight bout: Dan Hooker v Al Iaquinta
Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa v Serghei Spivak
Bantamweight bout: Holly Holm v Raquel Pennington
Welterweight bout: Luke Jumeau v Dheigo Lima
Featherweight bout: Megan Anderson v Zarah Fairn Dos Santos
Lightweight bout: Brad Riddell v Jamie Mullarkey
Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews v Rostem Akman
Flyweight bout: Nadia Kassem v Ji Yeon Kim
Welterweight bout: Callan Potter v Maki Pitolo
Heavyweight bout: Justin Tafa v Yorgan de Castro

Brad Liddell poses for a portrait after winning his fight. Source: Getty
