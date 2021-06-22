Four-time Olympian Bruce Goodin to lead experienced showjumping team in Tokyo

The New Zealand Olympic Committee have named an experienced showjumping team for the Tokyo Games, led by four-time Olympian Bruce Goodin.

Bruce Goodin rides Backatorps Danny V Source: Photosport

Goodin has been named alongside Daniel Meech and Sharn Wordley.

Goodin, who is based in Sweden, has previously competed at Barcelona 1992, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008. He has been named aboard Backatorps Danny V.

Germany-based Meech wore the silver fern at Athens 2004 and Atlanta 1996, and will compete aboard the grey mare Cinca 3, while US-based Wordley, who has been named on Verdini d'Houtveld Z, competed at Beijing 2008.

Goodin said it’s an honour to be named for another Olympic Games.

“It’s always a thrill to be selected for the Olympic Games and represent New Zealand again,” he said.

“It feels good to have Danny coming into good form at the right time. It is very exciting times. It will be a different Olympic Games I am sure but it is always very exciting to be there.”

Equestrian Sports New Zealand high performance general manager Jock Paget said it had been a very long and challenging preparation for riders, horses, owners and support crew.

“The riders have had to take every opportunity to show form and deal with the endless disruption to their campaigns,” he said.

“They all showed an impressive amount of resilience and adaptability. Our hat goes off to not just our selected riders, but to everyone who lined up throughout this campaign and made the selectors’ jobs difficult.”