Four from four: Kiwi para-swimmers all seal spots in Tokyo finals

New Zealand has had a positive start to day eight at the Tokyo Olympics with all four swimmers in action qualifying for their respective finals later this evening.

Sophie Pascoe won bronze in the women's S9 100m backstroke final at the Tokyo Paralympics. Source: Photosport

Nikita Howarth and Jesse Reynolds, as well as Tokyo medallists Sophie Pascoe and Tupou Neiufi, were all in action in heats on Wednesday afternoon.

Howarth was the first Kiwi para swimmer up and managed to finish second in her 100m breastroke SB7 heat with a time of 1:36.05 - 1.15 seconds behind Australian Tiffany Thomas Kane.

Howarth will enter her final with the third fastest qualifying time.

Then came Jesse Reynolds in the men's 200m individual medley SM9. He finished fourth in his heat with a time of 2:24.89, the seventh-fastest time in qualifying.

After Reynolds came Pascoe in the women's 200m individual medley SM9.

Pascoe, the world record holder in the event, blitzed her heat by over five seconds to win with a time of 2:34.55, a time that would end up being the fastest time of the three heats for the discipline.

That just left Neiufi in the women's 50m freestyle S8 with the 20-year-old booking a spot with the fourth-fastest time overall after finishing second in her heat.

It's a positive start to the day for the Kiwis who could add up to seven more medals to their tally of three golds, three silvers and two bronzes.