TODAY |

'Four Ferraris' stun with Italy's second sprint gold in Tokyo

Source:  Associated Press

Italy is a sprint power.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Italy snatched the top of the podium from Great Britain at the line with a thrilling finish. Source: TVNZ

The European nation stunned in Tokyo once again last night, now owning the gold medal in the men's 4x100-metre relay to go with the shocking 100-metre gold that Lamont Marcell Jacobs won.

The Italian relay team made Jacobs a double Olympic champion Friday, as the country pulled off a stunner to equal Jacobs' solo triumph five nights earlier. Jacobs ran the second leg of Italy's 37.5-second trip around the track, and Filippo Tortu outraced Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake to the line.

Tortu, who was slightly behind at the changeover, dipped first for a .01-second victory.

Filippo Tortu, of Italy, left, reacts after his team won the men's 4x100-metre relay final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Source: Associated Press

“We are four Ferraris,” Tortu said.

The triumph set off a second bout of Italian sprint celebrations on the track at the Olympic Stadium — two more than anyone expected when these Games opened.

Canada, featuring 200-metre champion Andre De Grasse, took bronze in 37.70. A Jamaican Olympic squad without Usain Bolt came in fifth to end a run of three straight relay wins for the island nation, one of which was stripped because of a doping case.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Carrington eyes fourth gold as K4 crew advances into final
2
Carrington: Connecting to my Māori roots has helped me
3
Lisa Carrington's proud parents 'very humbled' after daughter's Olympic win
4
Perenara's All Blacks return up in air after Bledisloe recall
5
NZ at Tokyo 2020: Carrington chases four while Ko hunts podium
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Waddell hopes NZ's next generation inspired by historic Olympic showing
00:24

Dutch cyclist gets leg run over in painful madison crash

Ellesse Andrews among riders to break Olympic sprint record

Back nine blitz puts Ko in medal contention going into final day