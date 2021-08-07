'Four Ferraris' stun with Italy's second sprint gold in Tokyo

Italy is a sprint power.

The European nation stunned in Tokyo once again last night, now owning the gold medal in the men's 4x100-metre relay to go with the shocking 100-metre gold that Lamont Marcell Jacobs won.

The Italian relay team made Jacobs a double Olympic champion Friday, as the country pulled off a stunner to equal Jacobs' solo triumph five nights earlier. Jacobs ran the second leg of Italy's 37.5-second trip around the track, and Filippo Tortu outraced Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake to the line.

Tortu, who was slightly behind at the changeover, dipped first for a .01-second victory.

Filippo Tortu, of Italy, left, reacts after his team won the men's 4x100-metre relay final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Source: Associated Press

“We are four Ferraris,” Tortu said.

The triumph set off a second bout of Italian sprint celebrations on the track at the Olympic Stadium — two more than anyone expected when these Games opened.