TODAY |

Former WWE pro missing after getting swept out to sea in California

Source:  Associated Press

Former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was still missing this morning after he was swept out to sea in Southern California earlier this week while swimming with his young son.

Shad Gaspard. Source: Getty

Gaspard's 10-year-old son, Aryeh, was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely after they were caught in a rip current Monday at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

“When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” Los Angeles police said in a statement.

Gaspard, 39, was about 45 metres from shore when he was last spotted, police said.

His wife, Siliana Gaspard, issued a statement thanking authorities and fans.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,” the statement said.

The statement added: “Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad.”

Gaspard gained prominence in the WWE as one half of the tag-team group Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG.

After retiring from the WWE in 2010, Gaspard has had small roles on TV and in movies, including the 2015 Kevin Hart comedy “Get Hard.”

Other Sport
North America
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:11
Dr Ashley Bloomfield happily recalls his rugby playing days
2
Retired NRL great Paul Gallen 'would consider' answering Warriors front row crisis
3
Joseph Parker reveals biggest regret from Anthony Joshua bout - 'I’ve made a lot of mistakes'
4
Former WWE pro missing after getting swept out to sea in California
5
Warriors injury woes worsen as Adam Keighran goes down in training with knee issue
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Donald Trump says he's taking unproven malaria drug in case he gets Covid-19
00:32

Taika Waititi teams up with Hollywood stars for Roald Dahl storytime, raising money for Covid-19 workers

Joseph Parker reveals biggest regret from Anthony Joshua bout - 'I’ve made a lot of mistakes'

Korean soccer club apologises after being accused of putting sex dolls in empty seats