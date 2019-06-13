Former world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury to realise 'lifelong' dream with WWE debut in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury says his dream is about to come true.

A "lifelong WWE fan," the former unified world heavyweight champion will fight Braun Strowman at a pay-per-view Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

WWE made the announcement at a news conference in Las Vegas on Friday.

"It is something I have always dreamed of," Fury said. "I am undefeated in 30 professional contests and when I go to Saudi Arabia to fight Braun Strowman, I will still be undefeated. I am going there to knock Braun Strowman out."

Strowman had a warning for his opponent, saying "in WWE, we don't wear gloves, you are coming into my world."

The announcement came at the end of a week that started with Fury and Strowman brawling at Monday Night Raw. They had previously clashed at SmackDown last Friday night.