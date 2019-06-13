TODAY |

Former world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury to realise 'lifelong' dream with WWE debut in Saudi Arabia

Associated Press
Tyson Fury says his dream is about to come true.

A "lifelong WWE fan," the former unified world heavyweight champion will fight Braun Strowman at a pay-per-view Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

WWE made the announcement at a news conference in Las Vegas on Friday.

"It is something I have always dreamed of," Fury said. "I am undefeated in 30 professional contests and when I go to Saudi Arabia to fight Braun Strowman, I will still be undefeated. I am going there to knock Braun Strowman out."

Strowman had a warning for his opponent, saying "in WWE, we don't wear gloves, you are coming into my world."

The announcement came at the end of a week that started with Fury and Strowman brawling at Monday Night Raw. They had previously clashed at SmackDown last Friday night.

WWE executive vice president Paul 'Triple H' Levesque called them "two larger than life athletes."

Tyson Fury. Source: Associated Press
