 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Former world champion hurdler killed in car crash, aged 28

Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport
Athletics
Accidents

Kenya's Nicholas Bett, the 2015 world champion in the 400-metre hurdles, was killed in an early-morning car crash today in the country's famed high-altitude training region, police and his coach said.

Bett was 28 and had only just returned home from the African championships in Nigeria on Monday.

Nandi County police commander Patrick Wambani said Bett was killed in the crash on the road between Eldoret and Kapsabet, two of Kenya's famed distance-running training towns in the Rift Valley region in the west of the country.

Bett's Toyota Prado SUV hit bumps in the road and rolled, his coach, Vincent Mumo, told The Associated Press. Mumo said the accident happened around 6am local time.

Bett won gold in the 400 hurdles at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, a breakthrough victory in that event for Kenya, a powerhouse in middle- and long-distance events.

He also won bronze medals at the African championships in 2014 in the 400 hurdles and 4x400-meter relay.

Athletics Kenya said it sent condolences to Bett's family. Bett's twin brother, Aron, is also an athlete and was part of the Kenyan 4x400 team that won gold at last week's African championships. Nicholas Bett didn't run on that team.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015, file photo, Kenya's Nicholas Bett celebrates after winning the men's 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing. The ex-hurdles world champion Bett, 28, has been killed in a road accident. Nandi county police commander Patrick Wambani says Bett was killed in the car crash early Wednesday morning near Kenya's high-altitude training region of Eldoret. Bett's coach Vincent Mumo says the athlete's SUV hit bumps in a road and rolled. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Kenya's Nicholas Bett celebrates after winning the men's 400m hurdles final at the 2015 World Athletics Championships. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport
Athletics
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:05
Taumoepenu grew up in the tiny village of Pea but now he’s plying his trade in San Francisco.

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
2

'What an egg' - Issac Luke laughs about Russell Crowe's message of congratulations for his 250th NRL game
3

Watch: Beauden and Jordie resurrect Hurricanes pennant on Barrett farm, threaten to remove Scott's Crusaders flag
4

Video: Crowd groans with astonishment after Nick Kyrgios fires back 185km/h forehand winner against stunned Stan Wawrinka
5

Most read: Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of Wellington football match
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
"++Note to Inspector: This is a surplus barrel of unknown origin, which was filled with water to support a temporary event fence. I assume Docks 1-5 refers to a loading dock, or shipping dock, the word before technology was unreadable. Thank you for your consideration.++Water is spilling from a plastic barrel onto asphalt pavement near grass. The water could assumedly be a toxic chemical, acid or other liquid pollution."

Investigation underway after at least 10 people exposed to chemical at Christchurch worksite
00:29
West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match.

AFL star handed eight-match suspension after breaking rival's jaw
00:40
At least two people are dead and dozens hurt after the incident near Bolonga.

Italian prosecutors investigate fiery tanker crash near Bologna
1 NEWS

AFL puncher Andrew Gaff dodges media as he arrives in Melbourne for tribunal hearing

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Pacific Islands

Pita Taumoepenu isn't quite a household name in the US yet but he’s already living the dream.

Born in Texas, the 23-year-old’s single mother had little time outside work, which forced him to spend the first 17 years of his life with his grandparents in Tonga.

Taumoepenu says life in the Pacific was important though.

"My mum also wanted me to grow up in all the culture and know my family and know who I am as a man."

Taumoepenu grew up working on a farm in the tiny village of Pea, where he was friends with former All Black Malakai Fekitoa, and spent his days harvesting taro and watermelon.

His late grandfather always said he would one day go back to the US and become a big sports star – something Taumoepenu struggled to understand.

"I didn't get it at the time," he said.

"I laughed and I'd look at him and I was like, 'what are you talking about?'"

He went from a 17-year-old with no English or football skills to a star linebacker for the University of Utah.

SUPER GRATEFUL

Then last April, he was drafted by five-time Super Bowl champions the San Francisco 49ers.

"I'm just super grateful," he told 1 NEWS' Matt Manukia. 

"It's crazy how life changes when you just stay consistent and keep believing."

His speed, agility and aggression are his strengths. Last year he earned almost $1 million in the first year of his four-year contract, but despite the money and TV time, he still gets star-struck every once and while.

At least he was when he met Super Bowl-winning teammate and defensive back Richard Sherman.

"He walked up to me like, 'Pita right?' and I was like, 'damn! this future hall of fame guy knows my name.' I mean, that's crazy!"

So far, Taumoepenu's only played pre-season games but on Friday, he'll get another chance to impress against the Cowboys in this year's pre-season opener.

However, he’s looking past that contest.

"I can't believe I made it this far so just continue to keeping working hard."

Taumoepenu grew up in the tiny village of Pea but now he’s plying his trade in San Francisco. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Pacific Islands
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:05
Taumoepenu grew up in the tiny village of Pea but now he’s plying his trade in San Francisco.

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu

Winston Peters' legal action over super leak has already cost taxpayers thousands - and the costs could continue to rise

An occasional shower heading towards the end of the week but clearing away to give a lot of us a pretty decent weekend

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach

Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

Bus driver dies after school bus crash in Taranaki, 10 children taken to hospital

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Taranaki

The driver of a school bus that crashed in Taranaki today has died.

The cordon near the scene of the school bus crash in Taranaki. Source: rnz.co.nz

Thirteen passengers received minor injuries when the school bus crashed on State Highway 3, north of Inglewood, at 3.30pm.

Students from Inglewood High School were on board.

The driver, a 69-year-old man, died, after the bus went down a ditch. 

St John ambulance this evening told 1 NEWS all passengers have now been assessed by ambulance staff. 

Police say there were 13 passengers aged 12-17 on board.

Ten were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital, and nine of those have now been discharged with the one remaining in a stable condition.

Earlier police said the bus was on route 3022 and parents of children who were on this bus were asked to go to Inglewood High School. 

The road is closed near the intersection with King Road and traffic is being diverted at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Lepper Road. 

The road is expected to re-open in two hours but be closed again tomorrow morning, to enable the removal of the bus.

It's the third bus crash recently.

A Ruapehu Alpine Lifts shuttle bus crashed on Ōhakune Mountain Road on Mount Ruapehu, killing 11 year old Auckland girl Hannah Francis late last month.

And on August 2 a bus of the same make carrying 19 people flipped into a ditch at Rongotea, south of Sanson in Manawatu carrying iwi members returning from Parliament.

The occupants suffered moderate injuries.

Emergency services say the bus went down the side of a bank and into a ditch near Inglewood. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Taranaki