TODAY |

Former WCW wrestler dies after collapsing during show in London

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

A former WCW wrestler has died after collapsing during a show in London, it is reported.

Silver King, who played the villain in film Nacho Libre alongside Jack Black, was performing at the Roundhouse in Camden when the incident took place.

The wrestler, real name Cesar Barron, is said to have died from a heart attack in the ring while facing Warrior Youth, according to Mexican outlet Record.

The official Lucha Libre Twitter account tweeted a picture of the wrestler captioned "Rest in Peace".

The post read: "Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide joins the grief that the Luchistica family has for the death of Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron "SILVER KING"."

Lucha Libre wrestling sees competitors wear colourful masks and elaborate costumes.

Silver King competed in the World Championship Wrestling between 1997 and 2000, taking on Juventud Guerrera for the Cruiserweight Championship in 1998.

The Roundhouse said there had been an "incident" at the show but the venue was unable to comment further.

 WWE said on Twitter it was saddened to learn of the 51-year-old's death.

"WWE extends its deepest condolences to Silver King's family, friends and fans," a statement added.

Cesar Barron
Cesar Barron Source: Getty
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.
Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
2
Liam Squire of the Highlanders. Super Rugby Quarter-Final match between Crusaders and Highlanders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 22nd July 2017. Copyright photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz
Liam Squire to miss trip to South Africa with Highlanders to deal with 'personal issues'
3
The retiring Silver Fern said she felt like a "bit of a dork" having her last home game with the Magic celebrated.
'Get some KFC and chill out!' Casey Kopua shares humble Mother's Day dinner plans after final home game with Magic
4
The Newcastle fullback was as elusive as ever as he locked up a 22-10 win for his side.
Kalyn Ponga seals Knights' win over Bulldogs after devastating step leads to runaway try
5
Reece's tries spearheaded the 45-13 victory in Pretoria.
Red-hot Sevu Reece shows off speed, stepping and jumping skills with hat-trick in Crusaders' big win over Bulls
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
1 NEWS

Graham Shaw relishing new role as Black Sticks women's coach

Canelo Alvarez, left, of Mexico, hits Daniel Jacobs during a middleweight title boxing match Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Canelo Alvarez defeats Daniel Jacobs by unanimous decision in middleweight title fight
1 NEWS

Kentucky Derby winner disqualified for first time in 145-year history of the race
02:11
Maiden and her all female crew won their class for the leg of the Whitbread Race into New Zealand almost 30 years ago.

Historic yacht Maiden sails back into NZ to inspire new generation of women