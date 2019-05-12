Former WCW wrestler dies after collapsing during show in London

A former WCW wrestler has died after collapsing during a show in London, it is reported.

Silver King, who played the villain in film Nacho Libre alongside Jack Black, was performing at the Roundhouse in Camden when the incident took place.

The wrestler, real name Cesar Barron, is said to have died from a heart attack in the ring while facing Warrior Youth, according to Mexican outlet Record.

The official Lucha Libre Twitter account tweeted a picture of the wrestler captioned "Rest in Peace".

The post read: "Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide joins the grief that the Luchistica family has for the death of Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron "SILVER KING"."

Lucha Libre wrestling sees competitors wear colourful masks and elaborate costumes.

Silver King competed in the World Championship Wrestling between 1997 and 2000, taking on Juventud Guerrera for the Cruiserweight Championship in 1998.

The Roundhouse said there had been an "incident" at the show but the venue was unable to comment further.

WWE said on Twitter it was saddened to learn of the 51-year-old's death.