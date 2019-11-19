Former sides pay tribute to Ryan Costello after Tuatara rookie's tragic death: 'Talent on the field was only exceeded by his kindness'

American baseball is in mourning today, following the tragic death of Auckland Tuatara third baseman Ryan Costello.

The 23-year-old was found dead yesterday morning, with the Tuatara saying in a statement the early indications were that he died of natural causes in his sleep.

Costello had only arrived in Auckland from the Minnesota Twins last week.

In a statement, Costello's former side the Twins passed on their condolences to everyone affected.

"The Minnesota Twins are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello yesterday in New Zealand."

"On behalf of the entire organisation, the Twins send their most sincere condolences to Ryan's family, friends, coaches and teammates."

Two more of Costello's former sides, the Fort Myers Miracle and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos also spoke of the death.

"We were very sad to learn the news about the passing of former Miracle infielder Ryan Costello this morning," Fort Myers said in a statement.

"His home run helped lift the Miracle to the FSL Championship in 2018. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the entire Twins organisation."

"With great sadness, we remember a ballplayer whose talent on the field was only exceeded by his kindness off of it," said the Blue Wahoos.