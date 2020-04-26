TODAY |

Former rugby player Leki Fotu gets picked up by Cardinals in NFL draft

Source:  Associated Press

The Cardinals selected two defensive linemen in the fourth round including Utah's first-generation Tongan Leki Fotu.

Leki Fotu. Source: Utah Utes

Fotu, who has imposing size at 196cm (6-foot-5) and 150kg (330 pounds), was selected with the 114th pick.

He gives the Cardinals an interior defensive lineman to groom as an eventual replacement for veteran Corey Peters.

Fotu has the reputation as an elite run stopper who is still developing a pass rush.

Fotu was a standout rugby player and was good enough to play for the US junior national team before switching to football full-time.

