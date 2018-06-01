Former para-swimmer says some athletes fake extent of disabilities to be on Australia's team

Some athletes fake the extent of their disability to earn selection on the Australian para team, an ex-swimmer says.

Former para-swimmer Ashleigh Cockburn says the deceit is widespread in swimming.

"I witnessed intentional misrepresentation become not only accepted but expected," Cockburn wrote on the news.com.au website.



"Throughout my career, I heard athletes casually mention how they had been thrown in the snow prior to classification so their muscles and joints were far stiffer than usual or how they'd been instructed by someone higher up to 'throw on a limp' during testing.



"Others bound their limbs to restrict flexibility, strength and fine motor skills or pushed themselves to physical exhaustion just before the test in order to reduce stamina and power.



"There were also athletes who had previously competed as able-bodied who borrowed a disability for classification."

Cockburn said cerebral palsy was the most commonly abused condition.



"Some coaches allegedly train their athletes to move in a way that mimics the symptoms of the condition, for example by clenching a fist while swimming or kicking with a single leg," she wrote.



Cockburn cited three un-named para-swimmers as backing her claims.



"These athletes watch on as rivals compete against and beat legitimately- impaired athletes, break various records and claim taxpayer-funded grants, scholarships and sponsorships," Cockburn wrote.



The Australian Paralympic Committee (APC) has been contacted for comment.



The APC said in a statement included in Cockburn's article that there was "no substantive evidence has been uncovered" of the deceit.



The APC statement said any such faking was contrary to the spirit of para-sport and rated alongside doping as the most serious offences in the Paralympic movement.



"Any suggestion that the APC has condoned cheating, has any knowledge of misconduct related to classification or is involved in such misconduct is refuted in the strongest possible terms," the APC statement said.



"No substantive evidence has been uncovered in the eyes of the multiple organisations that have been contacted, including the IPC (International Paralympic Committee), APC, other national and international sporting bodies, government departments and the media that have each investigated these allegations to varying degrees.