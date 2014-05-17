 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Former OKC forward traded again as Raptors hope Serge Ibaka the missing piece

share

Source:

Associated Press

Kyle Lowry said something had to change in Toronto. Serge Ibaka is on his way to try to make that happen.

Serge Ibaka goes to the hole against the LA Clippers.

Source: Associated Press

The Raptors acquired the veteran power forward from Orlando last night for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had publicly announced the move while awaiting league approval.

The Raptors started the day in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, having lost 10 of their previous 14 games. The latest ugly performance came on Sunday when the Raptors gave up a 16-point lead to start the fourth quarter and lost to the Detroit Pistons.

After the game, the Raptors' All-Star point guard didn't pull any punches on the state of a team that made the Eastern Conference finals last season but has lost to the Magic twice, the Pistons, Timberwolves and Suns during this latest swoon.

"Keep getting in the same situations over and over and not being successful," Lowry said after the 102-101 loss. "Something's got to give, something's got to change."

Raptors coach Dwane Casey has said all season long that the something is defense. Toronto ranks 17th in the NBA in defensive efficiency, allowing 106.2 points per 100 possessions. Casey knows that won't be close to good enough when they get into the playoffs to try to build off of last year's run to the Eastern Conference finals.

"Until we start collectively doing our job on each possession instead of saying, 'My bad,'" Casey said after the Raptors shot 53 percent and lost to the Timberwolves last week.

"'My bads' get you beat. That's kind of what we're adding up right now. We've got to have seven, eight guys. If we can't play nine, we can't play nine. But seven or eight guys are going to play hard together."

Ibaka averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Magic this season. He has long been considered a rugged defensive power forward, and his experience making deep playoff runs with the Thunder should be a tremendous asset to the Raptors.

He will be a free agent this summer after being acquired from Oklahoma City on draft night last summer for Victor Oladipo, Ersan Ilyasova and the first-round draft pick that became Domantas Sabonis.

Now Ibaka will slide between DeMarre Carroll and Jonas Valanciunas in the Raptors frontcourt, a significant upgrade for Raptors GM Masai Ujiri, who has long been a fan of Ibaka's defensive tenacity and ability to stretch the floor on offense.

The Raptors parted with Ross, who is in the first year of a three-year, $31 million contract, and a pick to get the deal done. Ross averaged 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds, but the high flier has never been able to provide Toronto with the consistency they were looking for from him.

The Magic made the move in part to try to get something back for Ibaka before risking losing him on the open market this summer. General manager Rob Hennigan made the deal with OKC on draft night in hopes that Ibaka's defense and veteran leadership would help a team with a young core including Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier and Elfrid Payton.

But Orlando created a logjam in the frontcourt with Ibaka, Gordon, Nikola Vucevic and Bismack Biyombo, and pieces just never fit together.

The Magic started the day 21-36, the second-worst record in the East.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:41
1

Team NZ's game-changer: New catamaran design features leg power instead of arm grinders

00:35
2
Lauaki is just one of several Kelston Boys' High’s former students to play for New Zealand, however his impact could be the biggest.

Funeral details for Sione Lauaki released as public given chance to farewell Chiefs star on Saturday

00:43
3
The Wellington Phoenix have defended their inaugural Huawei Capital Cup win against Beijing BG.

Phoenix fight for win in controversial game using video tech for first time

00:10
4
The youngster was watching the clash between Burnley and Chelsea when Ashley Barnes’ strike headed straight for him.

Video: Fan's quick-thinking saves toddler from getting destroyed by wayward Premier League thunderbolt

00:28
5
The Irish Sun reports the pair has agreed on their respective fees.

Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor reportedly close to facing off in biggest fight in combat sports history

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

00:56
The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

Mike Hosking: You can't just go round testing millions of foreign drivers

The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

00:23
Waitrose has been forced to rebrand its 'British' ready meals as some contain NZ meat.

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ