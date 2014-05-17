Former OKC forward traded again as Raptors hope Serge Ibaka the missing piece

Kyle Lowry said something had to change in Toronto. Serge Ibaka is on his way to try to make that happen.

Serge Ibaka goes to the hole against the LA Clippers. Source: Associated Press

The Raptors acquired the veteran power forward from Orlando last night for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had publicly announced the move while awaiting league approval.

The Raptors started the day in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, having lost 10 of their previous 14 games. The latest ugly performance came on Sunday when the Raptors gave up a 16-point lead to start the fourth quarter and lost to the Detroit Pistons.

After the game, the Raptors' All-Star point guard didn't pull any punches on the state of a team that made the Eastern Conference finals last season but has lost to the Magic twice, the Pistons, Timberwolves and Suns during this latest swoon.

"Keep getting in the same situations over and over and not being successful," Lowry said after the 102-101 loss. "Something's got to give, something's got to change."

Raptors coach Dwane Casey has said all season long that the something is defense. Toronto ranks 17th in the NBA in defensive efficiency, allowing 106.2 points per 100 possessions. Casey knows that won't be close to good enough when they get into the playoffs to try to build off of last year's run to the Eastern Conference finals.

"Until we start collectively doing our job on each possession instead of saying, 'My bad,'" Casey said after the Raptors shot 53 percent and lost to the Timberwolves last week.

"'My bads' get you beat. That's kind of what we're adding up right now. We've got to have seven, eight guys. If we can't play nine, we can't play nine. But seven or eight guys are going to play hard together."

Ibaka averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Magic this season. He has long been considered a rugged defensive power forward, and his experience making deep playoff runs with the Thunder should be a tremendous asset to the Raptors.

He will be a free agent this summer after being acquired from Oklahoma City on draft night last summer for Victor Oladipo, Ersan Ilyasova and the first-round draft pick that became Domantas Sabonis.

Now Ibaka will slide between DeMarre Carroll and Jonas Valanciunas in the Raptors frontcourt, a significant upgrade for Raptors GM Masai Ujiri, who has long been a fan of Ibaka's defensive tenacity and ability to stretch the floor on offense.

The Raptors parted with Ross, who is in the first year of a three-year, $31 million contract, and a pick to get the deal done. Ross averaged 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds, but the high flier has never been able to provide Toronto with the consistency they were looking for from him.

The Magic made the move in part to try to get something back for Ibaka before risking losing him on the open market this summer. General manager Rob Hennigan made the deal with OKC on draft night in hopes that Ibaka's defense and veteran leadership would help a team with a young core including Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier and Elfrid Payton.

But Orlando created a logjam in the frontcourt with Ibaka, Gordon, Nikola Vucevic and Bismack Biyombo, and pieces just never fit together.