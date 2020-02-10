TODAY |

Former NRL player Paul Gallen eyeing mega boxing fight against Kiwi combat sports legend Mark Hunt

Source:  1 NEWS

Former NRL star turned boxer Paul Gallen is reportedly eyeing a blockbuster bout against Kiwi combat sports legend Mark Hunt.

Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen. Source: Photosport

The former UFC heavyweight is reportedly waiting for an official offer from boxing promoter Matt Rose, who wants the pair to face off in the ring, According to The Daily Telegraph.

Hunt, whose last fight in the UFC was in 2018, is reportedly interesting in facing the Sharks great in the ring.

The 45-year-old finished with a 13-14-1 record when his contract with the UFC finished.

He enjoyed an almost two-decade long professional career in combat sports where he become a superstar renowned for his brutal knockouts in K-1 and UFC.

Hunt has 2-1-1 record in professional boxing.

Gallen’s controversial draw with former AFL player Barry Hall last year brought his record to 9-0-1.

