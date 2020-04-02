Former javelin thrower completes marathon in six-metre-long backyard to raise money for UK health services

Being stuck at home didn't stop a British man from running an outdoor marathon.

James Campbell runs a charity marathon to raise funds for the NHS, in his garden, while the country is in lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, in Cheltenham, England. Source: Associated Press

James Campbell, a former professional javelin thrower, spent his 32nd birthday on Wednesday doing 6-metre shuttles from one end of his small backyard to the other after promising to run a marathon if one of his Twitter messages received 10,000 retweets.

By the time Campbell completed the marathon in just over five hours, he had raised more than 18,000 pounds (NZ$37,700) for Britain’s National Health Service to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The effort — labeled the #6metregardenmarathon — was live-streamed, with former England soccer great Geoff Hurst among the viewers. Neighbors poked their heads over the backyard fence to give Campbell encouragement.