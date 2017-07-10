 

Former heavyweight champ David Haye keeping an 'eager eye' on Kiwi Joseph Parker

Kiwi WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has been in good boxing company in London, as he prepares for his September bout with British fighter Hughie Fury.

Despite showing ultimate respect the British boxer hasn't ruled out challenging the WBO champ down the line.
The 25-year-old has spent some time with former heavyweight champ David Haye, with the Briton even showing Parker some handy training tips in the gym.

Haye said he has followed Parker's progression over the years.

"I've never felt the need to scream or shout or smack talk about Joseph Parker. I think he's a great fighter," said Haye.

"When he was fighting (Andy) Ruiz, and Carlos Takam and (Alexander) Dimitrenko I always watched with an eager eye.

"I always looked at him as a potential future opponent and obviously he's the heavyweight champion of the world."

Despite the respect the 36-year-old British fighter has for WBO champion, he said he could see himself fighting Parker down the line.

"One day we may step in the ring, I may challenge him for his titles, or I may win a version of the title and we may unify the titles together and if that happens the fight itself, sells itself."

Parker is in the United Kingdom to promote his September title defence against British fighter Hughie Fury.

