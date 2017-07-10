Former heavyweight champ David Haye keeping an 'eager eye' on Kiwi Joseph Parker

Kiwi WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has been in good boxing company in London, as he prepares for his September bout with British fighter Hughie Fury.

The 25-year-old has spent some time with former heavyweight champ David Haye, with the Briton even showing Parker some handy training tips in the gym.

Haye said he has followed Parker's progression over the years.

"I've never felt the need to scream or shout or smack talk about Joseph Parker. I think he's a great fighter," said Haye.

"When he was fighting (Andy) Ruiz, and Carlos Takam and (Alexander) Dimitrenko I always watched with an eager eye.

"I always looked at him as a potential future opponent and obviously he's the heavyweight champion of the world."

Despite the respect the 36-year-old British fighter has for WBO champion, he said he could see himself fighting Parker down the line.