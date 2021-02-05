TODAY |

Former head of Tokyo Olympics under fire again following more sexist comments

Source:  Associated Press

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, who resigned last month as president of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee over comments criticised as sexist, has made another remark that is getting slammed as disrespectful to women.

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori speaks to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

Mori, speaking last night at a party for a politician at a Tokyo hotel, referred to the politician’s aide as “way too old to be called a woman”.

He called her “obachan”, which means “old mama” in Japanese, and told the audience she was “astonishing".

His remark was trending on Japanese online news and social media, with some expressing outrage.

“He is incurable,” Isoko Mochizuki, reporter for Tokyo Shimbun, lamented on Twitter.

“He has made yet another remark discriminatory toward women.”

Others said Mori had not repented and one said sarcastically he deserved a gold medal for sexism.

Mori stepped down in February after a fury of criticism over his widely reported remarks at a Japan Olympic Committee meeting that women “talk too much".

Despite being one of the most developed economies in the world, Japan has consistently lagged in promoting women to positions of power, including board rooms, parliament and the Tokyo Olympics organising committee.

Mori was replaced by Seiko Hashimoto, a woman, Olympian and speedskating bronze medallist.

Women were also added to the organizing committee board, with less than four months to go before the opening ceremony. 

The Games were postponed from last year because of Covid-19.

Public opinion surveys show the Japanese public is opposed to holding the Olympics, but the government remains determined to go ahead.

