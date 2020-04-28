Former Adelaide plumber headed for NFL after being taken by Philadelphia Eagles

Former Adelaide plumber Matt Leo has fulfilled his dream of making it to the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles taking him as part of the league's international pathway programme.



Former Adelaide plumber Matt Leo selected for Philadelphia Eagles international pathway programme. Source: Supplied

The Eagles will be loaded with Australians this season with 203cm tall, 157kg offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and punter Cameron Johnston also on the squad.



The pathway program set Mailata up to be drafted by Philadelphia two years ago and last year NRL star Valentine Holmes was placed with the New York Jets after graduating from the program.



Leo, ike Mailata, is a giant. The 27-year-old is 201cm tall and weighs 125kg.

Leo does have an advantage over Mailata, who never played a game of American football before joining the Eagles.



After quitting his job as a plumber in Adelaide, Leo moved to the US and played defensive end at Iowa State the past three years.



He was one of four international athletes picked from the nine who participated in this year's pathway program.



The other three selected players were from Austria, germany and Mexico.



Leo will be placed on the Eagles' practice squad.



He will get to play pre-season games but will likely sit out regular season games.



Holmes received limited playing time in the Jets' pre-season games and during the regular season sat on the team's practice squad where he was unable to play in games.



Holmes returned to the NRL to play with North Queensland.



Mailata showed so much potential that the Eagles selected him in the 2018 draft.



However, The former South Sydney Rabbitohs Junior is yet to play a regular season game.

