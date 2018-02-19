Flying Kiwi teen becomes first woman to land switchback 900 in competition at Winter Olympics

A flying Kiwi teen has pulled off one of the most eye-catching performances at the Winter Olympics so far in the women's snow boarding Big Air competition.

Wanaka snowboarder Zoi Sydowski-Synnott has made the final of the Big Air after becoming the first woman to pull off a switchback 900 in competition.

The 16-year-old earned a score of 92.00 from the judges, finishing in fifth place and earning a spot in the finals.