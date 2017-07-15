Floyd Mayweather in hot water after gay slur on MMA star Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather has landed himself in trouble in London for using a gay slur against Ireland's UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Dana White splits Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor apart during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor World Press Tour in London. Source: Getty

In a tirade delivered at Wembley Arena Mayweather publicly and aggressively called McGregor "a faggot" during their final public showdown, ahead of their August 26 bout in Las Vegas.

Mayweather also promised to knock McGregor out during the tirade, while labelling UFC President Dana White a "pimp" and McGregor a "ho".

The crowd of 11,000 had earlier roared at deafening levels for the Irishman before chanting "sit down, shut up" at the 49-0 American boxer.

McGregor kicked things off predictably promising to ruin Mayweather's legacy and knock him out, while calling him a "bitch" among other things.

Before the face-off Mayweather was more measured in his press conference, almost at times trying to play the role of underdog ahead of a fight against a man who has never fought a single round of professional boxing.

Mayweather intimated he knew what a danger McGregor could be to him.

"I see a warrior when I look into his eyes," Mayweather said.

"McGregor is the younger man. He's bigger. He has the reach. He's hungry, he's more active than me.

"This is about kill or be killed."

Still Mayweather refuted the notion that McGregor, who has ended so many of his UFC fights via knockout would or could send him to the canvas unconscious.

"Believe me, it will not be a dull fight," he said.

"But there is no way he will knock me out. Fighters bring a totally different style when they fight me. I just make adjustments in there."

McGregor refuted Mayweather's notion that he won't be able to handle a boxer who is unquestionably one of the greatest of all time.

"I am embracing the fact that I am making history here, this is something that will live on long after I am gone and I am very proud of that," McGregor said.

"But he is in over his head and he does not know what he has got himself into against an animal like me."

McGregor, who was enjoying his 29th birthday on the night said it doesn't matter to him if Mayweather feels he has been disrespected by the Irishman.

"If he feels disrespected then he is an idiot and f**k him as well," McGregor said.