Flowers, offers and 43 calls in a day: Former Aussie Rules coach escapes conviction after stalking woman

Former AFL coach Dani Laidley has been spared a conviction for stalking a woman, leaving flowers on her car and calling her 43 times in one day.



Dean Laidley looks on during a 2015 AFL match. Source: Getty

The 53-year-old formerly known as Dean loitered outside and took photos of the woman's Melbourne home and also attended her workplace with flowers between April 25 and May 2.



"I want to walk you down the aisle. I want to make you the happiest person in the world," Laidley said in one message.



"Let me in. We are meant to be together."



Laidley was spared a conviction and placed on an 18-month adjourned undertaking in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to stalking.



Seven other charges, including using a carriage service to menace, were dismissed.



Laidley, a 1996 premiership winner and later coach with the Kangaroos, began a gender transition a year ago.



She was "humiliated" when a police mug shot of her in a blonde wig and dress was shared among officers and leaked to the media following her arrest earlier this year.