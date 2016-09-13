Flashbacks: 'Kiwi Blade runner' Liam Malone's medal-winning races at 2016 Paralympic Games

Liam Malone may have retired from athletics, but the moments he claimed two golds at the Rio Paralympics and broke Oscar Pistorius' 400m Paralympic record will forever be remembered.

The 24-year-old won a pair of golds in Rio as he broke games' records in the T44 200m and 400m, previously held by the disgraced South African sprinter.

Malone claimed his first gold and record on September 12 in a breath-taking race, pipping American Hunter Woodhall at the finish in the T44 200m final.

The "Kiwi blade runner" posted a time of 21.06 - just 0.06 seconds faster than Woodhall.

Malone would follow up that effort three days later when he beat Germany's David Behre by an even smaller margin - just 0.03 seconds.

But the result Malone says meant the most to him was his first final - a silver medal in the 100m which he won on the birthday of his late mother.

"It's a special day," he told 1 NEWS after the race.

"It was my mum's birthday in New Zealand today and that was the coolest part of the whole thing.

"For it to fall on my mum's birthday is crazy. The whole thing is a little bit strange.

"I could have easily taken a shot and not even made the Paralympics at all. But somehow I've ended up on the podium."

Malone announced yesterday afternoon he had retired from racing due to a lack of motivation.

"Over the last month I have been reflecting on my position and I have made the difficult decision to retire my running career effective immediately," Malone said in a statement.