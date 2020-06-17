Fitness expected to be huge factor in rough return for NZ's thoroughbred racing scene

Thoroughbred racing finally returns this weekend after being sidelined for three months.

Officials have been swamped with entries, settling on nearly 200 gallopers for the race meeting at Pukekohe.

The industry can’t wait to hit the ground running but it remains to be seen whether or not the horses and jockeys will be able to.

As well as conditioning gallopers, jockeys have also been working on their fitness ahead of this weekend’s return.

Leading rider Danielle Johnson, who had been back to her best before lockdown, travelled up from Cambridge to get some training in as she builds towards riding in the first race back.

“Having, you know, quite a few weeks off, probably lacked a bit of fitness,” Johnson told 1 NEWS.

“I’ve been trying to do a bit of running and exercise like that but I don't think there's any fitness like race fitness.”

Top trainer Nigel Tiley is glad to be back, too, but anxious about what the future holds for the racing industry.

“There's supposed to be an announcement next week about what we are going to be racing for next season so until we actually know what we are going to be racing, we've got to stay positive, I guess.”

While winter conditions were perfect at Ellerslie for Auckland Racing Club’s first trials in three years, it's tipped to be a real slog at Tiley's home track in Pukekohe.

The track has been graded as a heavy 11, Johnson told 1 NEWS, meaning it will be one of the most testing and physically draining courses a horse and jockey can compete on this Saturday.