First weekend of America's Cup racing postponed in wake of Auckland's lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

America's Cup organisers have postponed the first weekend of racing in the wake of the Government's decision to move Auckland into a Level 3 lockdown.

Team NZ in action in the America's Cup World Series. Source: Photosport

Although racing won't go ahead under the Level 3 restrictions next weekend, racing may still be able to go ahead in the future if the lockdown continues beyond the current seven-day period.

America's Cup Event Ltd Chairperson Tina Symmans said the organisation are exploring ways to race under Level 3 restrictions through an exemption.

"As ACE has always said that it wishes to hold as much of the racing under Level 1 restrictions as possible. But to be prudent, ACE will apply for an exemption to race under Level 3 restrictions so as to keep as many options open as possible. However, racing will not occur before at least Wednesday 10th March,” Symmans said.

"We need to understand all likely scenarios so that an updated racing schedule can be put in place whilst also ensuring the regulatory requirements are met,” she added. 

Luna Rossa will attempt to take the America's Cup off Team New Zealand, when racing resumes. 

