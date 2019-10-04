First throws see Tom Walsh, Jacko Gill qualify for World Champs shot put final

New Zealanders Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill needed just one throw each to reach the shot-put final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar today.

Walsh, 27, beat the qualification standard by more than a metre, dispatching a first effort of 21.92m - comfortably clear of the 20.90m mark needed to advance.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Gill would follow the lead of his compatriot, hitting 21.12m with his first effort.

The Kiwis weren't the only ones to dominate qualification though however, joined by Brazilian Darlan Romani and Darrell Hill of the USA in reaching the final on their first throw.