First throw sees Tom Walsh qualify for World Athletics Champs shot put final

New Zealander Tom Walsh needed just one throw to reach the shot-put final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Walsh, 27, beat the qualification standard by more than a metre, dispatching his first effort 21.92m.

The Kiwi wasn't the only one to dominate qualification though however, joined by Brazilian Darlan Romani and Darrell Hill of the USA in reaching the final on their first throw.

Fellow Kiwi hopeful Jacko Gill will be competing in the second qualification group later today.

Walsh is looking to defend his world title won in London two years ago, while also holding the world indoor shot put crown - won in Birmingham, England last year.

The Kiwi took just one throw to reach the final in Doha. Source: SKY
