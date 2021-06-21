First positive Covid-19 case at Olympic athletes' village

The Tokyo Olympics athletes' village has had its first case of Covid-19 this morning, after organisers confirmed a person has tested positive for the virus this afternoon.

Autonomous electric vehicles which will be used around the main facilities. Source: Associated Press

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games has tested positive, however he wouldn't reveal further details such as their nationality due to privacy concerns.

The announcement adds to mounting concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week after a Nigerian Olympic delegate was hospitalised this morning with the coronavirus and a Ugandan weightlifter's disappearance from their training camp despite strict lockdowns in place.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules with many high profile athletes having opted out of the Games or been denied entry due to positive test results before flying.

Among the latest batch of high-profile competitors to pull of out due to Covid-19 was tennis player Alex de Minaur, ranked 15th in the world, who the Australian Olympic Committee said had tested positive prior to his departure for the Games.