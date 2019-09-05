TODAY |

First pictures: Team NZ unveil foiling monohull that will defend America's Cup

A first glimpse of the boat Team New Zealand will use to defend the America's Cup has been revealed in Auckland today.

Ahead of tomorrow's official unveiling, the foiling monohull was out on display on the Auckland Waterfront.

Team New Zealand's unnamed AC75. Source: 1 NEWS

The unnamed AC75 is a foiling monohull which Team New Zealand are saying will be faster than its predecessor - the AC50 catamaran called Aotearoa.

Dalton said there are still a lot of checks to be carried out on the high-tech new monohull but tomorrow's launch is a chance to “say thanks to everyone who’s helped us get this far".

Dalton said around 500 people have been invited to tomorrow's unveiling where a representative from the team’s charity, Motor Neurone Disease Association of NZ, will christen the boat by breaking a bottle of champagne on the bow.

Team New Zealand's unnamed AC75. Source: 1 NEWS
