First look: Slimmed-down Joseph Parker firing off combos early in Junior Fa training camp

Joseph Parker is already getting into the groove for his December bout with New Zealand rival Junior Fa.

After spending the last eight months keeping the weight off during the Covid-19 pandemic with strength training, Parker is back in the gym with trainer Kevin Barry working on combinations for his fight with Fa.

Barry revealed to 1 NEWS yesterday in an exclusive interview Parker was just two kilos heavier than his ideal fight weight, meaning the pair have been able to get stuck straight into their glove work instead of having to focus early on weight loss.

"If I wasn't in shape, I'd need a longer camp," Parker told 1 NEWS.

"But because I'm in shape, all I need is five or six weeks of pure training and working on combinations."