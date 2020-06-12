First America's Cup challenger boat arrives in Auckland

The first America’s Cup challenger boat has arrived in Auckland after a month-long journey.

Source: 1 NEWS

American Magic’s first AC75, named Defiant, has arrived in Auckland on board a commercial container ship after travelling from Florida and will be unloaded at the New York Yacht Club’s base at Wynyard Quarter.

Due to poor weather today, the boat won't reach its new home until tomorrow morning.

The boat’s arrival coincides with helmsman Dean Barker’s release from his 14-day quarantine tomorrow as well.

American Magic said Defiant will serve as their test boat while a second AC75, which has yet to be built or named, will arrive later in the year.

