Fire breaks out near Winter Olympics village in South Korea

A fire has broken out near the Winter Olympics villages in PyeongChang, South Korea this afternoon.

Smoke could be seen billowing from an apartment block in Gangneung, where the Olympic's indoor events are being held.

In a statement from NZOC they say: "There is a fire at city hall in Gangneung. We have spoken to athletes in coastal village and they are not affected nor concerned."

Media were sent an emergency alert via their cell phones about the fire.

"An emergency alert just blasted phones here in South Korea," wrote journalist Chris Kamrani on Twitter.