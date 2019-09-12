'Finish some unfinished business' - Kiwi freeskiing great Jossi Wells targets one last Olympic tilt

He's one of New Zealand's most successful freeskiers of all time, and at 29-years-old, Jossi Wells is showing no signs of slowing down.

Having broken just about every bone in his body, Wells is currently on the mend after dislocating his shoulder five months ago. Not that he's letting it stop him from doing what he loves.

"I ski on my feet man, not my arms - it's all good," Wells joked with 1 NEWS.

"It's a little frustrating sometimes, but every time that you do have some time off, it's like resetting."

Having won gold at the Winter X-Games, Wells has his sights firmly set on the final missing piece of his trophy cabinet - a Winter Olympics medal.

Tearing his patella tendon in June 2017, Wells was forced to sit out of last year's PyeongChang games, but his sights are now firmly set on Beijing 2022.

"The plan is to go to the Olympics and finish some unfinished business," he continued.

Wells will be 32 by the time Beijing comes around, far from young in the freeskiing world. However, brother Jackson is confident in Jossi's ability.

"Most of the people that he grew up competing with have retired and moved on," Jackson says.

"And yet, he's still in the competitions, on the top of the game - it's insane."

While success at the age of 32 hasn't been seen in freeskiing, Wells is taking inspiration from the legendary Shaun White to prove that it can be done.

"Shaun White was 32 at the last Olympics and won gold, so basically I'm just looking at him as inspiration.

"If he can do it, so can I."

Needing to keep his body in one piece to even gain qualification, Wells isn't taking it easy - gearing up for the New York Marathon in November.

"We can keep that off the TV in case I can't finish it," he jokes.