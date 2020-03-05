From final goodbyes to winner's circle: The Hollywood-esque tale of horse's journey back to racing after horror accident

A South Auckland racehorse has made a comeback for the ages after being nursed back to health by his trainer and friend from a serious injury sustained last year.

Trainer Revell Douglas told Seven Sharp he was taking Locksmith back to the stables last May after racing at Alexandra Park when disaster struck.

“It was a windy night and I couldn't find the feed bowl - he was getting a bit upset with me,” Douglas said.

In the dark, Locksmith ran into a trough.

“I think he basically saw it at the last second. smashed his knees on it, tried to jump it but then flipped upside down.

“I didn't have my phone with me - I had to run a couple hundred metres to get my phone… it was like leaving your best mate at a car accident.”

Eventually, help arrived and Locksmith was sedated while rescue options were assessed.

Douglas said he was prepared for the worst.

“A thought went through my mind, ‘maybe it's better if he is put down because he's going to be pretty bad after that,” Douglas said.

“When everyone wasn't looking, I sort of said my goodbyes to him, gave him a big hug and said, ‘sorry mate we couldn't get you out’.”

But one final idea – involving strops, a utility vehicle and plenty of crossed fingers – proved to be the difference and against all odds, the 17-hands tall horse made it.

After that, the road to recovery began.

“Every day, I'd have to get warm water and salts and wash him down and wash his wounds.

“I used to take him for a walk - his little steps would be a couple of centimetres. It took him forever to walk.”

But sure enough, Locksmith found his stride again and once he did, walking was never going to be enough.

Last Saturday, he was back on the racetrack and almost like it was scripted in Hollywood, Locky won the race by inches.

“He just got there and I was quite emotional,” Douglas said.

“I gave him a big hug and a kiss when he came back into scale. It wasn't a big race but it meant a lot, that's for sure.