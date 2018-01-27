Fiji snatch victory over NZ men's Sevens side, scoring thrilling try at the death

 

Fiji have beaten New Zealand 19-17 to finish on top of pool A in a stunning match that went right down to the wire in Sydney tonight.

NZ went down 19-17 against Fiji on day two of the Sydney Sevens.
Source: SKY

New Zealand trailed 14-12 against the Fijians at the break.

Midway through the second half New Zealand's Luke Masirewa crashed over in the right corner to take the lead for his side.

In the final play of the game Fiji went end to end scoring through Josua Vakurunabili, who powered his way over and grounded the ball with two New Zealand defenders on him.

Both teams are through to the quarter finals with Fiji earning top spot in their pool and New Zealand settling for second. 

