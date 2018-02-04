Fiji come up with magical play to steal victory over South Africa in Hamilton Sevens Cup final

An unrelenting Fiji have secured Hamilton Sevens glory against all the odds, rallying from a 17-5 half-time deficit to beat red-hot favourites South Africa 24-17 in Sunday's final.

All appeared lost for the Fijians at the half-way mark, with Kwagga Smith, Kyle Brown and Branco du Preez putting the match almost beyond doubt.

But if so, nobody told the Fijians - who had already fought back to win their quarter-final against Samoa and semi-final against New Zealand at the death.

Aided by electric wide man Alosio Sovita Naduva, who was unstoppable down the right edge, the Fijians eventually got themselves back into the contest.

Naduva bagged a hat-trick to give his side a slender advantage heading into the final minute, before Eroni Sau clinched victory late on.

It's the 2016 Olympic gold-medallists' first World Sevens Series event triumph of the season, and their first win on Kiwi soil since 2010.

They're now third on the overall World Series table.

While speedy as always in attack, it was the Fijians' defence that secured them the Waikato crown, repeatedly dominating the breakdown against both the All Blacks Sevens and the Blitzbokke and keeping them on the back foot.

That proved the case again, despite the bullish presence of Smith for South Africa, and Fijian boss Gareth Baber was chuffed with his side's display.

"Down at half-time but with the Fijians, you're always close to getting a score somewhere as long as we can make some of those passes stick," Baber said.

"I was proud of the way we defended, the way we went about our business.

"We've got to go back to Fiji and work hard, develop our game even more, but obviously not lose what we're good at and that's what we saw tonight."

Fiji and the rest of the World Series teams will now look ahead to tournaments in Las Vegas and Vancouver before April's Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, Australia finished third in Hamilton with a gritty 8-7 win over hosts New Zealand, with captain James Stannard kicking a last-second penalty goal.

The two sides had scored a try apiece, with Kiwi captain Scott Curry's opener matched by Joe Porch's five-pointer after the break.