'The fight is there' - Niall Williams on Black Ferns Sevens drive after long season ahead of World Cup

Black Ferns sevens star Niall Williams believes her side is in right mind set as they look to defend their World Cup title in San Francisco.

The women's sevens side begin their campaign against Mexico on Saturday in San Francisco.
Williams made her debut on the sevens circuit in 2015 and played a huge role in New Zealand's 17-12 win in the Commonwealth Games final against Australia in the Gold Coast in April.

After a long season, the 30-year-old says her side have been lifting the intensity at training.

"Once you get into tournament mode and you start seeing the opposition arrive, if that is not enough ammunition to make you want to get up then I don't know what is," said Williams.

"The atmosphere, the people, being at the stadium it all builds into it and even today we had a contact session, you can see the fight is there and the girls are ready to go."

The knockout format of the tournament means the Black Ferns will have to keep winning to advance to the next round.

"I guess in the back of your mind you're like sh*t, sorry, if we lose this one you know you are out. But I guess every game like in sevens you are out there to win the game first and foremost," Williams told 1 NEWS.

"We will just stick to our game plan and make sure we get that W."

The Black Ferns Sevens face Mexico in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday 20 July (kick off 6.50am Saturday 21 July NZT).

Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz

