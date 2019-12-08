TODAY |

Fifteen-year-old beats Olympic equestrian at Auckland showjumping event

Source:  1 NEWS

Mosgiel 15-year-old Ella Morshuis, has beat two-time Olympic equestrian Jock Paget at Auckland’s Puhinui International Event.

The win, the biggest in Morshuis’ young career, follows an incredible year for her and horse World Famous, with the pair also taking out the national junior title in Christchurch two months ago.

The win has also been a huge one for her family.

“My little brother’s in hospital at the moment so it’s been a bad time at home with that,” Morshuis said.

“It’s just been a big journey getting here.”

Morshuis went into the show jumping round today hot on the heels of leader and former Badminton winner Paget after a phenomenal first two days.

It all came down to the last jump, with Paget’s horse Bing Bong nicking the top of the rail.

“I can't even say that I wasn't taking it seriously,” Paget said.

“I was trying very hard to win. I wanted to win for my owner and myself.

"But it's just the sport!”

