Fifteen-strong track cycling team named for Tokyo Olympics

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand will send a 15-strong track cycling team to next year’s Tokyo Olympics, should the event go ahead, with a mixture of experienced campaigners and fresh blood featured in today’s squad announcement.

Campbell Stewart, Regan Gouch, Jordan Kerby and Corbin Strong of New Zealand during the Men's Team Pursuit first round on the opening day of the World Cup meeting in Brisbane. Source: Photosport

Six riders return to the team having featured at the Rio 2016 Olympics, four of which will be competing at their third Olympics after debuting in London four years prior – Aaron Gate, Ethan Mitchell, Rushlee Buchanan and Jaime Nielsen.

Also included in the team are Rio medallist Sam Webster, current points race world champion Corbin Strong and former world champions Campbell Stewart, Regan Gough and Jordan Kerby.

Following the retirement of Eddie Dawkins in April, Sam Dakin has been called in as the third member of the men’s team sprint alongside three-time world champions Webster and Mitchell.

Cycling New Zealand high performance director Martin Barras said that with no global track cycling events on the international schedule until at least March, the decision to name the team today was best for everyone involved.

"We looked at all of the options and shared them with our stakeholders, coaches and athletes. With no major international competition before the 2021 Games, the consensus was that it was unfair on riders to wait until early next year to receive a decision that can be made now," said Barras.

"At the time of the Games postponement, all track cycling qualifications and New Zealand team selection races under the previous nomination criteria had been completed. With no further significant international events to come, it made sense to select the team now.”

Barras said they have included additional reserve riders to cover the risk of injury with such significant lead time to Tokyo next year.

NZ Tokyo Olympics Cycling Team

Women

Endurance:
Bryony Botha - Team Pursuit, Madison (reserve)
Rushlee Buchanan - Team Pursuit, Madison
Holly Edmondston - Team Pursuit, Omnium
Jessie Hodges - Madison, Omnium (reserve), Team Pursuit (reserve)
Kirstie James - Team Pursuit, Sprint (TBC)
Jaime Nielsen - Team Pursuit

Sprint:
Ellesse Andrews - Keirin, Sprint

Men

Endurance:
Aaron Gate - Team Pursuit, Madison (TBC), Omnium (TBC)
Regan Gough - Team Pursuit
Jordan Kerby - Team Pursuit
Campbell Stewart - Team Pursuit, Madison (TBC), Omnium (TBC)
Corbin Strong - Team Pursuit, Madison (TBC), Omnium (TBC)

Sprint:
Sam Dakin - Team Sprint, Keirin
Ethan Mitchell - Team Sprint, Sprint
Sam Webster - Team Sprint, Sprint, Keirin

Travelling reserves:
Callum Saunders (sprint)
Nick Kergozou (endurance)

Non-travelling reserves*:
Jordan Castle
Tom Sexton
Michaela Drummond
Nicole Shields
Emily Shearman
Ally Wollaston

*Note: one woman from non-travelling reserves to be selected to travel.

